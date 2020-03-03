Nigeria: Military Only Force Able to Keep Nigeria Together - Colonel Gulani

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Una

Commanding Officer, 2-4-5 battalion Nigerian, Colonel A. Gulani, has said that the Nigerian military was equipped and capable of protecting the country against external aggression and also able to keep the country together.

Gulani, yesterday, at Ikom during the 2020 West African Social Activity Week, WASA, of the battalion said, with their training, soldiers are equipped with the ability to endure all situations and remain patient which accounts for the victory it was gaining against insurgents in parts of the country.

"We as soldiers show high degree of service to our fatherland and remain committed to the discharge of our military assignments any where we are sent," he said

He stated that the army is a strong institution with soldiers committed to their duties and ready to lay down their lives for the sake of keeping the country together.

"With the current situation in the country, it is only the military that can maintain the unity of the country and I call on my brothers not to relent."

