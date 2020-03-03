Nigeria: Coronavirus in Nigeria - Reps Shut Down for 2 Weeks

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tordue Salem

Abuja — The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to suspend plenary for two weeks to screen and detect symptoms of the deadly coronavirus, currently spreading fear across the country.

The House said the period will allow the Management of the National Assembly and principal officers, provide screening and detection facilities at the complex.

The decision to close the Green Chamber, came from Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (PDP-Delta), while the House adopted a Motion moved by Rep Josiah Edem(PDP-Akwa Ibom) calling for a serious tackling of the disease.

