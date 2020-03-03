Nigeria: EFCC Hands Over N2.6b Recovered Loot to Kwara Governor

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — The Zonal Head, Economic and Financial Crime Commission[EFCC]in Ilorin, ACP Isyaku Sharu Tuesday handed over N263,327,800.00[Two hundred and sixty-three million, Three hundred and twenty-seven thousand and Eight hundred naira only] cash out of N5B allegedly looted by top government officials of the last administration in the state through their cronies to the Governor of Kwara state Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman in his office.

The elated Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman told journalists that the money would be used in part for the monthly payment of N35M of the N2B SME loan taken by last administration which he claimed was not accounted for, his Social Investment program and for the execution of projects in the state.

Recall that this is the second time the EFCC would invite Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman to collect money in cash allegedly stolen by top government officials in the last, the first time he was given N210M cash.

