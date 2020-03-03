Nigeria: Concession Dispute - Court Grants Faan, I-Cube Two Weeks for Settlement

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and one of its major concessionaires, I-Cube West Africa, two weeks to explore out-of-court settlement.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo approved the talks on February 28, 2020 following an application by FAAN.

In the suit, the company claims that FAAN wrongfully terminated its concession deal.

I-Cube West Africa said before the termination, it had a 10-year contract to manage the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Access toll gates.

During proceedings on February 18, I-Cube West Africa, through its counsel, Charles Ebhoman, applied for parties to maintain status quo.

FAAN's counsel J.O. Lolo opposed the application.

But, in a bench ruling, Justice Oweibo upheld Ebhoman's prayer.

The judge ordered parties to maintain status quo, pending the hearing of applications on the next adjournment.

"The claimant (Rose Pine Integrated Limited) and FAAN and Integrated Intelligent Imaging West (defendants) in the suit are hereby directed to maintain status quo ante bellem," Justice Oweibo said.

But during proceedings on February 28, I-Cube West Africa, through Ebhoman, told the judge that FAAN had violated the court order.

It claimed that some of the unions acting on FAAN's directive stormed the premises of the concessionaire to vandalise its property and cut off electricity and water sources to the facilities in a bid to force the firm out of the area.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till March 14 for report of settlement.

In a statement afterwards, Ebhoman said: "On February 13, 2020, my client got a letter from FAAN saying they should remove all their containers and property within the vicinity on or before February 14, 2020.

"Upon the receipt of that letter, we immediately did a letter to the author of that letter, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba who happens to be the Regional General Manager, South West of FAAN."

