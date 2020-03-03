Nigeria: Boko Haram, ISWAP Threaten National Security - Expert

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Onozure Dania

A security strategist and Chief Executive, Scutarii Advisory, Mr Hilly Cookey-Gam has described as a major threat to national cohesion and security, the strategy by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, to cause a religious crisis in the country.

He said the attacks targeted at Christian communities, churches and individuals, were likely to cause security breaches and total social disorder.

"It is vital to forestall religious war, by debunking conspiracy theories and any situation that might lead to their propagation as part of the government's strategic information warfare."

He urged the Federal Government to act now by re-constituting the heads of security services to build trust and bridge existing religious divides.

"Other than the Chief of Defense and Naval Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe respectively, the leaders of other critical security establishments in Nigeria, including the Army, Air force, NSA, DSS, NIA, Police, Ministry of Defense, NSCDC, Customs and Immigration are Muslims.

"While I do not have issues with performance or abilities of the current security chiefs, many of whom have provided impeccable services to their fatherland, national cohesion is critically important given the foregoing."

