Nigeria: Emmanuel a Tolerant Leader, Decent Man - Senate President

Uyo — Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has commended Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his political tolerance.

Lawan at the 60th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service of the Senator representing Eket senatorial district, Dr. Akon Eyakenyin, held at Destiny International Mission, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, noted that as a politician, Governor Emmanuel "is a decent man, very decent; as a partisan, practicing politician, he is a very tolerant leader."

The Senate President who expressed the view that the politics of the new Nigeria, which he said the 9th Senate stood for, "is defined by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship," explained that "Governor Emmanuel represents such fresh disposition."

Also speaking, Governor Emmanuel made public his template for administering the state in the year 2020, noting that he will work towards delivering on the completion agenda of his administration rather than getting involved in the politics of succession as canvassed by political gladiators seeking power come 2023.

Vanguard