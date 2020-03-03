Nigeria: Emmanuel a Tolerant Leader, Decent Man - Senate President

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Uyo — Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has commended Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his political tolerance.

Lawan at the 60th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service of the Senator representing Eket senatorial district, Dr. Akon Eyakenyin, held at Destiny International Mission, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, noted that as a politician, Governor Emmanuel "is a decent man, very decent; as a partisan, practicing politician, he is a very tolerant leader."

The Senate President who expressed the view that the politics of the new Nigeria, which he said the 9th Senate stood for, "is defined by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship," explained that "Governor Emmanuel represents such fresh disposition."

Also speaking, Governor Emmanuel made public his template for administering the state in the year 2020, noting that he will work towards delivering on the completion agenda of his administration rather than getting involved in the politics of succession as canvassed by political gladiators seeking power come 2023.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.