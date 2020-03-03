South Africa: Seven People Perish During a Collision Involving a Truck and Toyota Fortuner

press release

The Police in Musina have registered a case of Culpable Homicide after seven (07) people lost their lives when a Toyota Fortuner, last night, Sunday 01 March 2020 at about 21h30 smashed into the side of a truck on the N1 road between Musina and Beitbridge.

The truck had reportedly just moved from the Petros Truck Stop which is located next to the road, turning onto the N1 road towards Beitbridge when the Fortuner, coming from the northerly direction towards Musina, rammed into its trailer. Emergency personnel had to remove the deceased from the wreckage of their vehicle that was trapped under the truck.

All the deceased, a baby boy aged about 02 years, 03 females and 03 males, were in the Fortuner. The truck driver was alone and did not sustain any injuries.

The process of identifying the deceased has already begun as they are unknown at this stage.

Police investigations into the circumstance of this incident are unfolding.