Southern Africa: Torrential Rain, Floods Forecast Across SADC

29 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

THE SADC Climate Services Centre has warned several countries in the region, including Namibia, of heavy rains forecast over the next few days.

The Climate Services Centre (CSC) in a press statement issued last week said there is a high probability that central-to-north-eastern Namibia will receive more than 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period until Wednesday, 4 March.

Other areas in the region receiving torrential rain include central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana, Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, north-eastern Mozambique, central and northern parts of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern parts of Zambia and central Zimbabwe.

The CSC however said there are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm in 24 hours and these rains are likely to result in local flooding in certain areas.

"National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at member states level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property," CSC cautioned.

The next advisory will be issued if a serious event is detected within in the region.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.