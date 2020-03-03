Southern Africa: Torrential Rain, Floods Forecast Across SADC

THE SADC Climate Services Centre has warned several countries in the region, including Namibia, of heavy rains forecast over the next few days.

The Climate Services Centre (CSC) in a press statement issued last week said there is a high probability that central-to-north-eastern Namibia will receive more than 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period until Wednesday, 4 March.

Other areas in the region receiving torrential rain include central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana, Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, north-eastern Mozambique, central and northern parts of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern parts of Zambia and central Zimbabwe.

The CSC however said there are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm in 24 hours and these rains are likely to result in local flooding in certain areas.

"National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at member states level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property," CSC cautioned.

The next advisory will be issued if a serious event is detected within in the region.