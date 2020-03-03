Tanzania: Zanzibar Golf Club Nominated for 2020 Global Awards

SEA Cliff Resort & Spa Golf Club of Mangapwani, Zanzibar has been nominated for the prestigious 7th annual 'World Golf Awards 2020'. Club Manager Elias Soka, confirmed to the 'Sunday News' from Zanzibar yesterday that the course once again has entered the awards final.

Soka said that they are delighted to receive the good news and are waiting for final results.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce that Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Golf has been nominated for the prestigious 7th annual 'World Golf Awards 2020' under the category of 'World Best 9 Holes Golf Course 2020,"

said Soka. He added that the awards ceremony will be held at 'Park Hyatt Dubai on October 29th this year.

According to Soka, World Golf Awards is a part of World Travel Awards and that it was a privilege for the club to be recognised as a global leader in the golf industry. World Golf Awards are one of the most coveted awards programmes in the golf tourism industry.

The programme strives to boost the domestic and international golf tourism market, and also enhance the golf tourist customer experience.

Soka added that it is important platform that raises high the Tanzanian flag in the global stage.

The course has taken Tanzania to the global focus after winning the World Best Par 3 Golf Course Awards two years ago.

Organised by World Media and Events Limited T/A of London, England, Sea Cliff won the 2018, at the awards gala held at La Manga Club, Spain beating other five nominees at the world's Best Par 3 Golf Course 2018 category.

It is the first and only Tanzania golf course to win the award in the competition that started in 2014. It was rewarded for excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations through annual awards programme.

Other nominees at the category were Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club (Bali), Cromwell Golf Course at Nailcote Hall (England), Cumberwell Park (England), The Turtle Hill Golf Club (Bermuda) and The Zhang Lianwei Course at Mission Hills Shenzhen in China.

Sea Cliff is the one and the only golf course in Zanzibar, it is doing a commendable job ever since it was established a few years back. Designed by South African golf expert, the golf course was officially opened by Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein in February 2015.