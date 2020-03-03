Sudan: Darfur - Security and Safety Remain Primary Concern

Kutum/ Saraf Omra/Shangil Tobaya — On Sunday, herders shot six displaced women and a child while they were collecting straw near Kutum. In a separate incident, a resident was shot in Saraf Omra on Sunday.

Yahya El Khams , a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change told Radio Dabanga that the incident occurred when13 women and children from the displaced camp in Jebel district of Kutum went out to collect straw near the town on Sunday.

He explained that several armed herders beat these people with sticks and whips, and then use firearms that caused the injuries of six women and a child.

"Three people were severely wounded and that necessitate their transfer to El Fasher Hospital for further treatment, while the rest of the wounded people were hospitalised at Kutum Hospital," he confirmed.

Saraf Omra

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen shot and killed Ali Abakar a resident in Saraf Omra. Mohamed Khatir, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in the locality, told Radio Dabanga that gunmen shot two young men while they were riding a motorcycle on their way from Saraf Omra to Dembero Hillet Ali Yahya. "they killed Ali Abakar and took the motorcycle," Khatir said.

He confirmed that a local rescue team found the motorcycle in one of the houses in Saraf Omra. Khatir pointed out that recently the town has witnessed a spread of violence such as rape, murder and robbery.

He pointed to the re-emergence of wandering gunmen in civilian clothes in Saraf Omra market, the return of the phenomenon of wearing Kadamol (a scarf covering the face), and unlicensed motorcycles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shangil Tobaya

Also in North Darfur in Shangil Tobaya displaced people camp extensive fire was broke out and destroyed16 houses and ten other houses partially. The fire also killed ten goats and five donkeys.

One of the displaced people camp sheikhs told Dabanga Radio that the fire left dozens of families without shelter.

He appealed via Radio Dabanga to the state authorities and humanitarian organisations to expedite the provision of aid to those affected people by the fire in Shangil Tobaya.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.