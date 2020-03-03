Sudan: 15 Suspected of El Geneina Violence Held in Darfur

3 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — The acting governor of West Darfur Maj Gen Rabee Abdallah has revealed that the independent investigative committee regarding the recent violence of El Geneina has confirmed the arrest of 15 suspected people so far. The committee is still hunting down the other alleged perpetrators of El Geneina violence.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga that broadcasted on Tuesday, the acting governor confirmed that the committee has received more than 20 reports regarding the incidents. The committee is still open to receive any complaints from the people, he added.

He affirmed that the government is ready and determined to arrest and try any suspected person regardless of his/her position.

During the interview, he reiterated that no one should be deprived of justice, and he appealed for all victims to resort to the rule of law and have faith in the judiciary system.

When he was asked about the humanitarian and health situation of the newly displaced people of Kerending camp, the acting governor, affirmed that there is no problem or lack of food, shelter or medicine for the displaced people in the camp. "The government is ready to receive any complaints about these issues. Those who have returned to the Kerending camp are more than those who are still in government institutions and facilities in El Geneina," he said.

He stressed that the displaced people camp area is safe and there is an ongoing construction of building to ensure every displaced person can have a decent shelter. "There is no more barrier between the government and the displaced people in El Geneina," he said.

The acting governor estimated the number of people who fled the recent violence in El Geneina to the neighbouring country of Chad to be roughly 11,000 displaced people from about 20 villages in West Darfur. He appealed via Radio Dabanga to the refugees in Chad to return home.

"I am thankful to the Sudanese people, NGOs, and UN agencies that have provided some assistance and basic needs for the newly displaced people. The NGOs and the UN agencies have rehabilitated schools, hospitals, and water facilities and provided tents and shelter materials for displaced people in Kerending camp, he concluded.

On Feb 9, 2020, Radio Dabanga reported that people newly displaced during the recent violence in El Geneina in West Darfur who have been sheltering in government institutions have reiterated their complaints about the poor humanitarian conditions and the lack of water and food. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has confirmed the transfer of more than 300 newly displaced people to a refugee camp in Chad.

