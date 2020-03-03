Ghana: The Babynest Supports Needy Children in Gbegbeyise

In the quest to show love to their brothers and sisters who are less privileged, pupils of The BabyNest, an early childhood development centre in Accra have presented assorted items in support of needy children in Gbegbeyise, a deprived community in Accra.

The donation exercise, which is part of activities to mark the school's annual "I Care Day," is aimed at supporting the welfare and education of less privileged children.

In addition, the donation, which was largely contributed by parents of the pupils, has the objective of imbuing in the pupils the act of giving.

The donation, expected to benefit over 100 children in the community, included toiletries, detergents, confectionery, packs of biscuits, bags of rice, sugar, bowls, cups, food flasks, clothes, learning materials and toys among others, as well as a cash amount.

Awo Fiadjoe, Executive Director of The BabyNest, presenting the items, expressed the commitment of the school to support efforts at improving the welfare of underprivileged children in society.

She assured the children of continued support from the school, and urged parents and community leaders to protect the welfare of the less privileged children.

In addition, she explained that the objective of the day "is to instil in children the virtue of being charitable in deeds to their less privileged brothers and sisters in society."

She thanked the parents of pupils of BabyNest who contributed towards the donation, expressed confidence that the donation would have a positive impact on the beneficiaries.

"The support from our parents has ensured successful donations to assist children in several charity homes, orphanages, missions, health institutions, deprived schools and communities," she stressed.

Receiving the items, amidst excitement among the children, Naa Adukwei Blemayoo, queenmother of Gbegbeyise, expressed appreciation to the school for the gesture, saying it would significantly help in the upkeep of the children.

She urged institutions and individuals to emulate the benevolence of The BabyNest to help in providing the needs of deprived children, most of whom are orphans.

In addition, she called for public support towards the construction of a building for an orphanage to effectively shelter the orphans and needy children.