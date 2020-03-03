Ghana: New Pojoba Executives Inaugurated

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Opare Lartey

A nine-member executives of the Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary Old Students Association (POJOBA) has been inaugurated in Koforidua last Saturday.

It has Mr Isaac Duah Aboagye as Chair with his vice David Dennis Tettey Noi and Mr Robert Nunoo as Secretary.

The POJOBA Electoral Commissioner, Mr Duah Owusu Sarfo of the 1974 year group, inaugurated the executives to serve for three years.

In his handing-over address, the immediate past President, Dr Victor Charway expressed his appreciation to the old executives for their commitment and selfless dedication to serve their alma matter for almost seventeen years due to unforeseen circumstances.

He also thanked them for their unflinching support and loyalty to see to the growth and unity of the association.

Dr Charway said the old executives served for seventeen years instead of three years due to certain problems but praised the new executives for coming in with new ideas.

He said though there were many challenges during their term of office, they persevered and the Lord saw them through, urging the new executives to always consult and seek the face of God for directions.

Dr Charway said during his tenure of office a new constitution for the association was drafted and reviewed which paved way for the election and inauguration of the new executives.

He urged them to bring their expertise on board, pay regular visits to the school, and ensure members always attend meetings, re-visit the payment of dues by members and bring others to the association.

"Do not be afraid to take decisions that will benefit the association," he stated.

Dr Charway charged the incoming executives to make sure their colleagues in the Diaspora were brought on board and also ensure proper accountability.

The New President Mr Duah assured that he and his executives would endeavour to pick up on the performance of their predecessors to the admiration of all

He pledged the new executives' commitment to the vision of the association because the success of the school depended largely on the role of the old students.

