Ghana: Wole Soyinka to Deliver 1st Anniversary Lecture of Council On Foreign Relations - Ghana

Distinguished African writer and Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, is scheduled to deliver the first anniversary lecture of the Council on Foreign Relations- Ghana, a foreign policy think tank, in Accra on March 18.

The lecture, the fifth in the Distinguished Guest Lecture Series of the Council, is on the topic: "Afro-Pessimism against Horizons of Aburi Optimism", according to a statement issued by the council yesterday.

The council, inaugurated on February 26, 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental think tank which focuses on international affairs and foreign policy issues.

Previous speakers on the Lecture Platform include Baroness Valerie Amos, British politician, academic and diplomat; Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Head of the United Nations (UN) Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

Others are Maria Espinosa, the 73rd President of the UN General Assembly and His Excellency JyrkiKatainen, former Vice-President of the European Union Commission responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

Whilst in Ghana, the Nigerian playwright, poet and author, would be a special guest at a literary event co-hosted by the Council to celebrate the 80th birthday of another distinguished African writer, Ama Atta Aidoo on March 19, 2020.

Born on July 13, 1934, Prof. Soyinka, a professor of comparative literature, is the first African to be honoured with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He has about 100 books, plays, poems, essays and awards to his credit.