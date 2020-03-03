Ghana: Wole Soyinka to Deliver 1st Anniversary Lecture of Council On Foreign Relations - Ghana

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Distinguished African writer and Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, is scheduled to deliver the first anniversary lecture of the Council on Foreign Relations- Ghana, a foreign policy think tank, in Accra on March 18.

The lecture, the fifth in the Distinguished Guest Lecture Series of the Council, is on the topic: "Afro-Pessimism against Horizons of Aburi Optimism", according to a statement issued by the council yesterday.

The council, inaugurated on February 26, 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental think tank which focuses on international affairs and foreign policy issues.

Previous speakers on the Lecture Platform include Baroness Valerie Amos, British politician, academic and diplomat; Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Head of the United Nations (UN) Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

Others are Maria Espinosa, the 73rd President of the UN General Assembly and His Excellency JyrkiKatainen, former Vice-President of the European Union Commission responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

Whilst in Ghana, the Nigerian playwright, poet and author, would be a special guest at a literary event co-hosted by the Council to celebrate the 80th birthday of another distinguished African writer, Ama Atta Aidoo on March 19, 2020.

Born on July 13, 1934, Prof. Soyinka, a professor of comparative literature, is the first African to be honoured with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He has about 100 books, plays, poems, essays and awards to his credit.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.