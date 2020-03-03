Ghana: Govt Honours 34 Students for Excellence in 2019 BECE

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Thirty-four students have been honoured by the government for their stellar performances at the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Drawn from across the country, the recipients of the President's Independence Day Awards, 2020 include two students with additional educational needs.

Their selection is based on the raw scores they obtained at the 2019 BECE organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Each region was represented by the best female and male student who sat for the BECE from public basic schools.

On the theme "Consolidating Our Gains," the beneficiaries are between the ages 14-19.

Instituted in 1993, the awards scheme seeks to recognise and reward academic excellence and to promote and encourage students with additional educational needs.

Presenting the awards to the beneficiaries in Accra yesterday, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said a great future awaits Ghana if its talents were harnessed.

Human capital development, according to the Vice President, is the basic ingredient for the development of any country; a belief he said government was not oblivious of.

"Growth depends on capital development and not gold or diamond. It is our belief in education that made us implement the free Senior High School programme," he said.

Since the implementation of the fee-free policy, Vice President Bawumia said enrollment at the SHS level had jumped from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million students in 2019 and is expected to increase by 100,000 in the 2019-2020 academic year.

It is for this reason, the Vice President said, the government introduced the double track system to be able to manage the numbers.

Taking a swipe at the critics of the double track policy, Dr Bawumia asked "Whose child should stay at home for others to go to school because of the unavailability of space?"

To be able to move from the double to a single track system, Vice President Bawumia said government had prioritised the provision of infrastructure in schools across the country.

The double track system, he said has ended in many schools expressing his conviction that the double track system would be phased out soon.

Beyond the efforts by government to increase access, the Vice President said quality has not been relegated because it is only quality education that would produce informed students to compete with their peers.

To this end, the Vice President said teacher improvement programmes were being undertaken for them to be able to impact knowledge into their students.

Dr Bawumia encouraged the award winners, who are already in their first year in SHS, to take their studies seriously to make the country proud at the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.