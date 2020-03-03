Ghana: Universal Apostolic Training College Holds Graduation in Accra

The Universal Apostolic Training College, a centre for ministerial training and human development last Saturday held its graduation ceremony at Tesano in Accra on the theme, 'Laying the foundation of many generations.'

Students made up of pastors, apostles, bishops, pastors' wives and founders and presiding bishops of Apostolic churches and church workers as well as individuals from the six faculties of the UAT College, were awarded with degrees and diplomas after completing various courses in practical ministry and apostolic theological teachings.

These are the prophetic College of Amor-Bearers, the Esther Women School of Ministry, School of Advanced Prophetic Studies, the School of Advanced Apostolic Studies, School Episcopal Studies and the School of Divinity Studies.

The College also conferred honorary doctorate in Divine Laws on Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, Presiding Bishop of Alive Chapel International for his contribution to the ministry of the gospel and the apostolic community and society at large.

Eight students from the Esther Women School of Ministry were awarded with diplomas and associate degrees, while the rest received doctorate and honorary doctorate respectively.

The event was attended by representatives of its international affiliates and accredited institutions of higher theological education in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the State of Israel.

Bishop Dr Jehoshaphat Quartey, the Chancellor in a short remark, underscored the importance of continuous education and training for the Christian leaders and individuals who had the calling to enable positively impact the gospel of Christ on society and community for a better world amid all the challenges being experienced both in the church and circular world.

He urged the graduates to use the knowledge they acquired to bring about transformation leadership in the churches they preside over as pastors, bishops and other church workers.