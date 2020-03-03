Sierra Leone: Parliament Summons NCRA DG

2 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S. Bangura

Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass C. Bundu, has called on the Acting Leader of the House to summon the Director General of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) at the next Parliamentary sittings to explain to members details of a public notice issued by his office on 20th February, 2020.

"Having read Section 33 and having seen and read the relevant portions of the public notice to which reference have been made, I do not believe that this issue should avert to controversy. I will therefore invite the acting leader to ensure that the DG of NCRA come to parliament at our next adjourned date and further the meeting to committee room for him to elaborate and elucidate on the public notice he had issued," he said.

The Speaker was addressing Members of Parliament on Thursday after some lawmakers had described the move by the NCRA boss as illegal.

The Speaker added that when the NCRA DG would have explained to the law that gave him powers to do what he intends doing, "we shall move up to debate and I hope that satisfies y the house. Therefore, all those who came with draft in a form of a motion on the issue be kept for the hearing."

Paragraph two of the Authority's release informed the general public that only those whose details are in the Permanent Civil Register will be eligible to obtain biometric national identification cards and to vote in all public elections beginning with the 2022 local council election.

However, Hon. Dr. Mark Mahmoud Kalokoh of the All People's Congress had stood on Section 33 of the 1991 Constitution, which gives the National Electoral Commission the mandate to register voters in any public elections; hence NCRA does not have such powers.

"The Section states that subject to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission shall be responsible for the conduct and supervision of the registration of voters for, and of, all public elections and referenda; and for that purpose shall have power to make regulations by statutory instrument for the registration of voters, the conduct of Presidential, Parliamentary or Local Government elections and referenda, and other matters connected therewith, including regulations for voting by proxy".

Hon. Kalokoh said the aforementioned release was undermining Section 33 of the 1991 Constitution and that it cannot be challenged in the court of law in case such is done.

The issue is set to be discussed on Thursday 5th March, 2020, when the Director General, Mohamed M. Masaquoi, is expected to come and provide better explanation to members.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.