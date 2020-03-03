South Africa: Manhunt Launched After an Elderly Woman Aged 101 Was Allegedly Raped By Unknown Suspect

2 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who broke into the house of an elderly woman at Mogapeng Village in the early hours of Sunday 01 March 2020 at about 03:00 and allegedly raped her.

It is alleged that the victim aged 101 was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her. The police were notified about the incident and a case of rape was opened. A manhunt was immediately activated. Preliminary investigations revealed that the rape survivor is staying alone.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident and urged community members to look after the elderly persons, especially women as they are often targeted by perpetrators who take advantage of their vulnerability. "Police members must hunt down the culprit and not rest until his arrest," said General Ledwaba. He also instructed members of Social Crime Prevention of the South African Police Service to visit the family today and provide a report on the safety and security of the elderly woman.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Meyer at 082 469 2625, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.