South Africa: Manhunt Launched After an Elderly Woman Aged 101 Was Allegedly Raped By Unknown Suspect

press release

The police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who broke into the house of an elderly woman at Mogapeng Village in the early hours of Sunday 01 March 2020 at about 03:00 and allegedly raped her.

It is alleged that the victim aged 101 was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her. The police were notified about the incident and a case of rape was opened. A manhunt was immediately activated. Preliminary investigations revealed that the rape survivor is staying alone.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident and urged community members to look after the elderly persons, especially women as they are often targeted by perpetrators who take advantage of their vulnerability. "Police members must hunt down the culprit and not rest until his arrest," said General Ledwaba. He also instructed members of Social Crime Prevention of the South African Police Service to visit the family today and provide a report on the safety and security of the elderly woman.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Meyer at 082 469 2625, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.