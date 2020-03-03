Cameroon: Star Building - Economic Reforms, Political Progress Lauded

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday March 2, 2020 had discussions with members of the visiting African Development Bank consultation mission to Cameroon.

Members of the African Development Bank consultation mission to Cameroon have congratulated the authorities for economic reforms being implemented and progress in the political front with the holding of the twin legislative and municipal elections of February 9, 2020. Speaking to the press after the discussions, Mbuyamu I. Matungulu Executive Director for Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad, for the African Development Bank lauded the implementation of the programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported by the Extended Credit Facility. He disclosed that last month, the IMF board approved the fifth review under the programme and only one review is left now. On the political front, he said they discussed the holding of elections and the possibility of bringing back the political situation in the country under control that will enable the better management of resources. The mission made up of the African Development Bank board members are in Cameroon to see first hand the execution of the bank's sponsored project, see the difficulties in order to report back to the board. It is for this reason, that during their six-day mission in Cameroon, besides discussing with authorities, they will also visit some projects in the energy and water sectors as well as meet the private sector in Douala. The concern of the African Development Bank in Cameroon, Mbuyamu I. Matungulu said, is the, "long delays between the time the project is approved by our board and the time they start the actual implementation of the project." He said the state of affairs is due to the fact that "there are some authorisations that have to be given here internally." They used the discussions to make the Prime Minister understand the need for the authorisations to be granted as soon as possible so that the action phase of the implementation of the projects can start. The authorisations handicap has retarded the implementation of some projects the bank's board approved in 2017, others in 2018 and in 2019 one of them being the Bamenda Ring Road Project. The Prime Minister, he said, promised to take remedial measures.