Cameroon: South West - Kumba to Vote Pioneer City Mayor Today

Kumba, headquarter of Meme Division, will have its new city mayor today. This will happen when councilors from Kumba I, II, and III in addition to their mayors vote the city Mayor for a term of five years. The venue will be the City council hall and the event will be chaired by an elderly councilor. Supervision will be assured by the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Ntou'ou Ndong who will be guiding the exercise with clear references to the laws of the Republic of Cameroon. Two Deputies will equally be voted to assist the city mayor in the discharge of the daunting duties of the seat. This position, formerly called Government Delegate and converted by the new dispensation resulting from last 9 February Council election, was primarily held by Cavern Nnoko Mbelle for a decade. His Successor Ngoh Nkelle Victor took the baton on 6 March, 2009, and has managed the Kumba City Council till date. Both cases appointed by the President of the Republic had no assistant or deputy ever known to the public. Today's city mayorship for Kumba will bring about a new lease for an agglomeration that is arguably the premier city in the South West Region in terms of economic power and population. The contention will pit incumbent Ngoh Nkelle Victor and businessman Gregory Ntemoyok Mewanu, all from Kumba I council. Both men have exteriorized their intentions to stamp their mark on the sand of history as pioneer elected City Mayor especially with the new status coming for Anglophone regions of Cameroon. Even more importantly is the decentralization drive which is negotiating its final bend bringing about greater responsibilities to elected personnel. Although Kumba has suffered severer pangs of the on-going separatist violence in North West and South West, it is whispered that any meaningful development initiated here will be cherished by all for the good of all. Kumba is major transit point for much Nigerian goods entering Cameroon. The city is a hallmark for Cameroon's cocoa. It enjoys a thick population already serving as a big market for consumption. Yet, poor roads, epileptic power supply, and a dearth of potable water remain the cries of inhabitants of Kumba. Desperate youth would want better to remain here. And this should ring a bell to any runner for elective position at the helm of Kumba. The expectations will be high for evermore.