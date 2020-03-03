Cameroon: Obituary - Christopher Itoe Lobe Is No More

The senior communication staff at the Presidency of the Republic died on Sunday March 1, 2020 after a malaise.

Christopher Itoe Lobe, Attaché at the Presidency of the Republic in the Division of Information and Communication (DIC) is dead. The news about the passing away of the son of Dikome Balue, in the Meme Division of the South West Region began circulating on Sunday March 1, 2020. Indeed the seasoned journalist has ended his own chapter on earth. This happened during the early hours of that fateful Sunday as his colleagues received phone messages which read: "Attaché Lobe Christopher is dead. He died at the Yaounde Central Hospital, where he was admitted as an emergency patient on Saturday. His corpse was taken to the Yaounde General Hospital Mortuary". The news of his transition is still a shock to many friends and colleagues given that he was seen physically okay few days before he passed on. Information gathered revealed that Late Christopher Lobe was rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack. The son of late Samuel Lobe Yallow and Hannah Diale was born on November 11, 1960. After attending primary and secondary schools in the town of Kumba, he later attended the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), the Advanced School of Mass Communication and the University of Yaounde I (Faculty of Arts, Letters and Social Sciences) where he obtained different certificates. Late Christopher Lobe has also undertaken refresher courses on Crisis Communication in Government-London, BBC Radio Refresher Course Certificate on Radio Production and Deutche Walle-Refresher Course on TV Reporting. Before his death, Christopher Lobe was a senior journalist with the Ministry of Communication. Since 2003 he was occupying the post of Attaché at the Presidency of the Republic in the Division of Information and Communication. He was also Editor-In-Chief for the Presidency WEBTV.