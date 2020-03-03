Cameroon: Fighting Coronavirus - Chinese Ambassador Calls for International Solidarity

Ambassador Wang Yingwu had discussions with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on March 2, 2020 in Yaounde.

The Ambassador of China to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu has called for international cooperation, solidarity and the respect for science, recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and experts as the best way to fight against the propagating Coronavirus (COVID-19). He spoke to the press after discussions with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. He said there was no need to panic, take excessive measures as well as impose travel and trade restrictions. He said the situation has stabilised and improved in China justified by the fact that new confirmed and suspected cases have reduced since 20 days. The Ambassador said the improvement is thanks to the efforts, complete, strict, courageous and effective measures the Chinese authorities have taken. Ambassador Wang Yingwu called much attention and precaution in developing countries that still have weak health systems. The discussions in the Ministry of External Relations also focused on the situation in the North West and South West Regions. Ambassador Wang Yingwu said China has always supported government to safeguard sovereignty, peace, security and development. He said there was much progress after the Major National Dialogue, the enactment of the law to Institute the General Code on Regional and Local Councils and granting a special status to the North West and South West Regions. The Ambassador said much still has to be done to stabilise peace, security as well as efforts to reconstruct the regions. He said China will continue to bring its support for peace, security and development in Cameroon. Bilateral relations between Cameroon and China have been given greater impetus by the two Heads of State. Ambassador Wang Yingwu said they have mutual communication, have expressed satisfaction with cooperation in all domains and give instructions on way of reinforcing the friendly cooperation ties.