Cameroon: 2020 U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Lionesses Keep Dream Alive

3 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They humbled Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 in the away leg second round qualifier for the World Cup on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Cameroon's chances of qualifying for the seventh edition of the U17 Women's World Cup in India are high. The national U17women's team humbled Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, Sao Tome, in the away leg second round qualifier for FIFA Women's U17 World Cup on Sunday, March 1, 2020. U17 Lionesses striker, Wabeua Doly Diane scored a brace (14', 44') while the two other goals were scored by Tabe Brenda (45') and Ngo Nka'a Michelle (70'). Last Sunday's victory came as a sigh of relief for fans of the Lionesses who want to see their team qualify for the World Cup. With four away goals the Lionesses can hope for brighter days ahead in the qualifying tournament. The team returned home early yesterday March 2, 2020 and back in their base at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. Coach Stéphane Ndzana Ngono expressed satisfaction with the victory. As for the return leg he said the team will work hard to secure another victory. "It is true that we do not know how the adversary will come but having an advantage of 4-0 it is reassuring," he said. The second leg will take place on March 14, 2020 in Yaounde.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

