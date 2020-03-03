South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Possession of Endangered Species

3 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Thursday, 27 February 2020, a 36-year-old man, Denzil Feris was arrested by Kimberley K9 Unit and Kuruman Stock Theft Unit and JTG Endangered Species Unit in Wrenchville at 21:00.

He was arrested after a tip-off from members of the community for being in possession of pangolin.

It is also reported that the man was intending to sell the pangolins.

He appeared before the Kuruman Magistrate's Court yesterday, 02 March 2020 and was granted bail of R2000 and the case was postponed to 19 March 2020 for further police investigations.

Major General Johan Bean applauded the units involved in arresting the suspect.

