South Africa: Police Minister Appoints Acting Head of IPID

press release

Cape Town — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has appointed Mr Patrick Setshedi as the Acting Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), a role Setshedi assumed as of 01 March 2020 pending the permanent appointment of the Head of the IPID.

Mr Setshedi, an Accountant by profession, is currently a senior manager in the IPID and was until recently the acting Chief Financial Officer.

Following legislative prescripts, the previous Acting Executive Director, Mr Victor Ofentse Senna's term expired at the end of twelve months on 29 February 2020.

The process to recruit and appoint a new Executive Director led to the request by the Ministry of Police, to extend the deadline and the Portfolio Committee on Police acceded to a two-month extension.

Minister Cele has extended a word of appreciation to Mr Senna for leading the IPID for the past twelve months, and also wished the new Acting Executive Director, Mr Setshedi well for the next two months.

"We need to work as a team and continuously ensure that the working environment is conducive towards enabling the IPID to fulfil its legislative mandate in the best interests of the communities we serve," said Police Minister, General Bheki Cele as the Minister presented the Acting Executive Director to the IPID management team.