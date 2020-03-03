South Africa: Tulbagh Murder - Angry Locals Attempt to Attack Alleged Child Killer

3 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Child murder accused and parolee Jakobus Petoors was removed from the packed Tulbagh Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as angry locals in the gallery attempted to assault him in the dock when he appeared for the murder of Reagan Gertse, 8.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said police and prison warders had to repeatedly return Petoors, 58, to the holding cells as pandemonium broke out in the courtroom.

"Some members of the public, including the father and mother of the deceased, had to leave the court before proceedings started as they could not hold their screams," he said.

Prosecutor Kezia Lackay applied for the matter to be postponed as the situation inside the court was "too volatile to continue with the accused [present]".

Petoors' parole was cancelled following his arrest for Reagan's murder on Sunday - the same day he went missing.

Detectives acted on leads which resulted in Petoors' arrest on charges of abduction, rape and murder.

The case was postponed to 2 June for DNA results and further investigation.

Petoors is understood to have been convicted of rape and had been released on parole in November 2019.

He did not apply for bail on Tuesday.

The court also heard that should he make an application, he would be unsuccessful as he had breached his bail conditions.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.