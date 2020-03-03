South Africa: Ondruska Upbeat Ahead of Davis Cup Clash

Cape Town — South African Davis Cup team captain Marcos Ondruska is upbeat ahead of the weekend's Davis Cup World Group 1 Play-off tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica, starting on Friday.

After two days of working out with the team, Ondruska says all the players are in a good condition and they are very pumped up for the tie.

Speaking at Tuesday afternoon's pre-draw press conference at the tie venue, Arena Zenica, Ondruska said preparations were on track and the next two days will be key for final touch-ups.

"The team arrived safely here (in Zenica), they are all healthy which is great. We have had two practice sessions, yesterday (Monday) and today, and we are getting better each day. However, we are not quite where we want to be going into this tie, but the next two days will be enough to fine-tune things to ensure the team is ready.

"I expect some incredible tennis and a good fight this weekend from both teams. Obviously, I hope that our side comes out on top, as we have some really good players - Lloyd Harris is playing very well and has had some good results this year. We also have stalwarts like Raven Klaasen who has been on our team for many years playing doubles in the top 10 globally. Ruan (Roelofse) is also a phenomenal player," added Ondruska.

Ondruska concluded by saying that the hospitality from the hosts had been incredible since arrival and applauded the Bosnian authorities for that.

"This facility (Arena Zenica) is great, and the setting is spectacular."

Bosnia and Herzegovina have fielded their strongest possible side to play South Africa and their captain Zoran Zrnic admitted it is going to be a tough tie.

The host nation does not have singles players in the World's top 100 but they have seasoned journeymen in Damir DÅ¾umhur and Mirza Bašic who have over the last few years played all the Grand Slams - although mostly first-round exits.

The winner of this weekend's tie will advance to a World Group I promotion tie in September.

The tie will be played on Friday and Saturday in an indoor facility on a hardcourt surface at Arena Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

- Tennis SA

Source: Sport24