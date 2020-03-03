South Africa: Multilingual Classrooms Boost Learning

opinion

Just 23% of South Africans identify English or Afrikaans as their home language, yet 100% of children are expected to navigate their school years in these languages exclusively. This is hampering learning and comprehension and probably fuelling high dropout rates in our schools. It needs to be addressed as a learning and social justice imperative.

One of the key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 State of the Nation Address is the crisis of youth unemployment. According to the latest StatsSA report, a staggering half of those aged between 15 and 24 do not have jobs. In his speech, the President pledged 1% of the country's Budget to address this through skills and jobs training, as well as entrepreneurial programmes and support, targeted at finding employment for these youths.

He didn't say anything about the role of education in all of this, or about the potential link between failure and high dropout rates in our schools and youth unemployment. Instead, he focused on the positive news of the 81% matric pass rate in 2019.

We are all desperate for a bit of good news, so it's understandable that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to highlight that, but for those working in...