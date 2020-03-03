South Africa: Multilingual Classrooms Boost Learning

3 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Just 23% of South Africans identify English or Afrikaans as their home language, yet 100% of children are expected to navigate their school years in these languages exclusively. This is hampering learning and comprehension and probably fuelling high dropout rates in our schools. It needs to be addressed as a learning and social justice imperative.

One of the key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 State of the Nation Address is the crisis of youth unemployment. According to the latest StatsSA report, a staggering half of those aged between 15 and 24 do not have jobs. In his speech, the President pledged 1% of the country's Budget to address this through skills and jobs training, as well as entrepreneurial programmes and support, targeted at finding employment for these youths.

He didn't say anything about the role of education in all of this, or about the potential link between failure and high dropout rates in our schools and youth unemployment. Instead, he focused on the positive news of the 81% matric pass rate in 2019.

We are all desperate for a bit of good news, so it's understandable that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to highlight that, but for those working in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.