South Africa: People's Cop Shows Us Where to Spend HIV Money

analysis

Thanks to community-led monitoring in South Africa, we now have the data to back up the stories we have all heard about - early morning queues that last all day long when clinics fail to open on time and then also close early.

A Ritshidze-led community meeting (Photo: Shayne Robinson)

Late in 2019, a woman living with HIV went to a clinic in South Africa to collect her antiretrovirals (ARVs) after missing her appointment by just one day. She arrived at the clinic at 6am to queue and when it opened she went to the administrator to get her file. When the administrator saw that she had missed an appointment, he shouted at her, calling her lazy and saying she obviously didn't care about her life, never giving her a chance to explain why she had missed the appointment in the first place. Other patients began staring and listening as the administrator berated her. Humiliated, the woman left without getting her medicines.

She has never returned to the clinic since.

This story will not shock anyone who knows the public health system in South Africa. We've all heard stories like this one -- or experienced it ourselves. The fact is,...