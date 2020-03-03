South Africa: Born in SA to 'Foreign' Parents, I Am a Second-Class Citizen

analysis

There appears to be a general consensus within the South African government that children born in the country from non-South African parents are not 'really' South African. Having been in this predicament myself, I beg to differ as I am more South African than Zimbabwean. This blatant disregard by the Department of Home Affairs in particular inspires in me a sense of anger and loss. I seem to belong neither here nor there.

The first time I realised that I did not belong to this country I so strongly considered mine was when I was in Grade 11, where my right to accessing basic education was threatened. I vividly remember being called over the intercom while in class to report immediately to the principal's office. As I walked down the corridor, anxiously straightened my uniform and quickly rummaged through the catalogue that is my mind in search of what I could have possibly done wrong. Little did I know that my mere presence in school and in the country was the only thing that I did wrong. I was an alien in my country of birth.

Upon arrival, my principal plainly stated to me and the 10 or so undocumented...