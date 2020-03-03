South Africa: A Safe Space to Think About Transformation

The Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) is calling on all interested individuals at and beyond the University of Cape Town (UCT) to attend its Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Spaces.

The first Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Space takes place on Friday, 6 March, from 16:00 to 18:00 at the Baxter Theatre Café. As the name suggests, the Think Space is for all those interested and passionate about transformation, inclusion and diversity, and is also open to practitioners and researchers, both at the university and beyond.

Think Spaces will take the form of a reading group where participants engage with prescribed readings in advance and select one passage from each reading that they'd like to discuss. Participants are then encouraged to bring alternative perspectives and counterarguments.

Readings for the first session are Time to Care (OXFAM International, 2020) and Inequality Trends in South Africa (Statistics South Africa, 2019).

The rest of the year's Think Spaces will cover topics such as the language of diversity, whiteness, the post-racial future, decolonisation, heteropatriarchy and white supremacy.

Think Spaces will run from 6 March until 4 December.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact the OIC.