South Africa: A Safe Space to Think About Transformation

3 March 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) is calling on all interested individuals at and beyond the University of Cape Town (UCT) to attend its Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Spaces.

The first Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Space takes place on Friday, 6 March, from 16:00 to 18:00 at the Baxter Theatre Café. As the name suggests, the Think Space is for all those interested and passionate about transformation, inclusion and diversity, and is also open to practitioners and researchers, both at the university and beyond.

Think Spaces will take the form of a reading group where participants engage with prescribed readings in advance and select one passage from each reading that they'd like to discuss. Participants are then encouraged to bring alternative perspectives and counterarguments.

Readings for the first session are Time to Care (OXFAM International, 2020) and Inequality Trends in South Africa (Statistics South Africa, 2019).

The rest of the year's Think Spaces will cover topics such as the language of diversity, whiteness, the post-racial future, decolonisation, heteropatriarchy and white supremacy.

Think Spaces will run from 6 March until 4 December.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact the OIC.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.