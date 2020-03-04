Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha's Romance On the Rocks

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/YouTube/Screenshot
Screenshot of Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz in their new video Gere.
3 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

There were days when everyone thought Tanasha Dona had succeeded where many women like Zari and Hamisa had failed - keeping Diamond Platnumz in check.

Well as it turns out, she is probably the latest failure and once again, there is trouble in WCB paradise after it was rumoured that the CEO has another catch from 'Jeje'.

Just when their fan-base thought the two were doing well after releasing their 'Gere' song that has gained over 5M views, it is now obvious that the two were just putting up appearances.

On her wall, Tanasha continues to indicate that it is over between them.

The top East African celebrity couple had dated for only two years, now she has packed her bags and baby Naseeb Jr. as the two left Dar-es-Salaam for Nairobi where they arrived on Monday.

Sources privy to the former radio presenter say, Tanasha promises to spill the beans and what actually happened in the music that she is set to release in the coming days.

"God removes people in your life because he heard conversations you didn't hear & saw things you didn't see..." she writes.

She has also deleted his pictures except for their latest Gere collaboration song... She also unfollowed her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Tanasha Donna was the next in line after Diamond Platnumz fell out with Zari Hassan with whom he has two children, she had hoped that Mondi had changed and that his philandering ways were a thing of the past, but she was wrong.

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Tanasha Donna Gives Birth to Baby Boy On Diamond's Birthday
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.