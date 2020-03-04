Kenya: County, Agencies Join Hands in Major Clean-Up of Lake Victoria

Three agencies have teamed up with Kisumu County government and the national government in a 10-day clean-up exercise of Lake Victoria following pollution concerns.

Tuesday, Governor Anyang' Nyong'o joined teams from the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company and Plan International at Nyanza Golf Club, where they launched the solid waste disposal management exercise.

The governor was accompanied by Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda.

They cleaned up areas close to the lake including a tunnel that was filled with water, weed and solid waste.

The groups are members of an initiative spearheaded by the regional environment committee, which has shifted its focus on solid waste disposal into the lake. Previously, the committee was working on eradication of effluent emission by both private and public facilities into the lake.

According to Governor Nyong'o, the move is aimed at ensuring that the lake, which is a major source of livelihood for city dwellers, is free from environmental pollution.

"We cannot live like wild animals. We are here to mobilise members to ensure we live in a clean and healthy environment," said the governor.

He stated that the cleaning exercise, which began at the port, has now shifted to solid management policy approach.

"The exercise began last year but was interrupted by the long rains," he said. In the last 20 days, the environment committee has been tracing companies polluting the environment.

The committee has since issued a warning to 14 public and private facilities including Maseno University, Kibos Sugar Industry, Kiwasco and Kibos Prisons for non-compliance.

It noted that some establishments such as garages, barbershops and food kiosks would be closed for failing to properly dispose solid waste.

Nema acting Director General Mamo Boru said measures will be put in place to ensure improved sewerage connection in informal settlements -- Obunga, Manyatta and Nyalenda.

"Pollution in Lake Victoria has worsened since 82 per cent of Kisumu residents are not connected to the public sewer line," he said.

"Once we are done with solid waste management, we will visit the Lake Region Economic Bloc and the Lake Basin Development Authority to ensure the lake is kept clean," said the governor. He noted that plans to launch a similar exercise in Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties are underway.