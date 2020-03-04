Kenya: County, Agencies Join Hands in Major Clean-Up of Lake Victoria

Photo: Tonny Omondi/Daily Nation
Fishermen in a boat in Lake Victoria (file photo).
3 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angeline Ochieng

Three agencies have teamed up with Kisumu County government and the national government in a 10-day clean-up exercise of Lake Victoria following pollution concerns.

Tuesday, Governor Anyang' Nyong'o joined teams from the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company and Plan International at Nyanza Golf Club, where they launched the solid waste disposal management exercise.

The governor was accompanied by Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda.

They cleaned up areas close to the lake including a tunnel that was filled with water, weed and solid waste.

The groups are members of an initiative spearheaded by the regional environment committee, which has shifted its focus on solid waste disposal into the lake. Previously, the committee was working on eradication of effluent emission by both private and public facilities into the lake.

According to Governor Nyong'o, the move is aimed at ensuring that the lake, which is a major source of livelihood for city dwellers, is free from environmental pollution.

"We cannot live like wild animals. We are here to mobilise members to ensure we live in a clean and healthy environment," said the governor.

He stated that the cleaning exercise, which began at the port, has now shifted to solid management policy approach.

"The exercise began last year but was interrupted by the long rains," he said. In the last 20 days, the environment committee has been tracing companies polluting the environment.

The committee has since issued a warning to 14 public and private facilities including Maseno University, Kibos Sugar Industry, Kiwasco and Kibos Prisons for non-compliance.

It noted that some establishments such as garages, barbershops and food kiosks would be closed for failing to properly dispose solid waste.

Nema acting Director General Mamo Boru said measures will be put in place to ensure improved sewerage connection in informal settlements -- Obunga, Manyatta and Nyalenda.

"Pollution in Lake Victoria has worsened since 82 per cent of Kisumu residents are not connected to the public sewer line," he said.

"Once we are done with solid waste management, we will visit the Lake Region Economic Bloc and the Lake Basin Development Authority to ensure the lake is kept clean," said the governor. He noted that plans to launch a similar exercise in Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties are underway.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.