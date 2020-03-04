Namibia: Police Identify Weekend Road Accident Victims

THE Otjozondjupa police have announced the names of the four people who died in a car accident on the road between Outjo and Otjiwarongo on Friday last week.

The people who lost their lives after the car they were travelling in overturned about 20 kilometres from Outjo are Lucia Tarie So-Oabes (56), who was the station commander of the Fransfontein Police Station in the Kunene region, Christiaan Tsibeb (47), Bernadette Sanie (47) and Waltraudt Hoaes (20).

A 61-year-old man who survived the accident is reportedly in a stable condition.

The police initially reported over the weekend that a 61-year-old woman had been injured in the accident.