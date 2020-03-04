Namibia: Police Identify Weekend Road Accident Victims

3 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Terttu Newaka

THE Otjozondjupa police have announced the names of the four people who died in a car accident on the road between Outjo and Otjiwarongo on Friday last week.

The people who lost their lives after the car they were travelling in overturned about 20 kilometres from Outjo are Lucia Tarie So-Oabes (56), who was the station commander of the Fransfontein Police Station in the Kunene region, Christiaan Tsibeb (47), Bernadette Sanie (47) and Waltraudt Hoaes (20).

A 61-year-old man who survived the accident is reportedly in a stable condition.

The police initially reported over the weekend that a 61-year-old woman had been injured in the accident.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.