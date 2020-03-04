Namibia: Mother in Court Over Killing of Newborn

A WALVIS Bay mother accused of having slit her newborn son's throat before hiding his body under her bed about two weeks ago made her first appearance in the dock in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Victoria Shikongo (29) has been charged with murder and concealment of birth. She has not been granted bail and her case was postponed to 6 April for further investigations to be carried out.

Since Shikongo's arrest on 20 February, she has been in custody at the Walvis Bay State Hospital where she was receiving medical treatment for injuries she sustained after giving birth by herself at her place of residence.

It is alleged that she gave birth and then slit her newborn son's throat in a toilet before hiding his corpse under her bed. According to Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the owner of the house in which the incident took place called the police when he discovered a pool of fresh blood in the toilet.

In the meantime, the decomposing body of a baby was discovered by a worker at the harbour town's landfill site on Monday, Iikuyu also said. The discovery brings the number of bodies of babies to be found at the site to three so far this year.

Four cases of concealment of birth have also been reported by the police in Erongo since the start of this year.

No one has been arrested in connection with the latest discovery, and a police investigation is continuing.