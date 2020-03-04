Rwanda: Rayon Sports Sets Domestic Double Target for Mbungo

4 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rayon Sports have challenged new head coach Andre Casa Mbungo to win both the league and Peace Cup trophies this season.

The 52-year-old tactician joined the Blues last week on a 4 month deal. Alain Kirasa, who has been coaching the team in an interim role after the sacking of Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, two months ago stayed on as Assistant coach.

Espinosa was sacked after a series of poor results that included a 2-0 league defeat to APR FC.

It will not be an easy task for the former Kiyovu, Police and AS Kigali coach since the champions trail rivals APR FC by seven points with ten games to go.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Mbungo said the club had tasked him to win the domestic double, a challenge he says is difficult but not insurmountable.

"Of course I wish I had begun the season with the team but I am confident we can still get good results from the remaining games. APR have not lost a league game yet, Police are two points ahead of us but I believe, with God, anything can happen," Mbungo said.

"My priorities meet the club's ambitions. To win the league title and the Peace cup... but we need to win every game. I am satisfied with the squad I have and we need the supporters in this crucial journey," he added.

Rayon Sports Spokesperson, Jean Paul Nkurunziza, recently told Times Sport that the club "will only extend Mbungo's short-term contract upon satisfactory results."

Mbungo has been on break since October last year when he parted ways with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards over disagreement on wages.

He is the only Rwandan coach to ever win a major trophy in local football without coaching Rayon Sports and APR since Jean Marie Ntagwabira (RIP) guided now-defunct Atraco to the 2007-08 league title.

He won two Peace Cup trophies with AS Kigali in 2013 and Police in 2015.

Mbungo holds a CAF A coaching badge and is certified as Fifa international physical trainer.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.