Nigeria: PDP Seeks to Join Edo House of Assembly Legal Tussle

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday sought the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, joining the party as defendant in a suit brought by the aggrieved 14 Edo House of Assembly members.

PDP, through its lawyer, Barbara Omosun, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ//CS/1582/2019, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed that as registered political party, it was entitled to field candidates in the seats declared vacant by the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

The party argued that the assembly was duly proclaimed on June 17, 2019, following the proclamation letter to the effect by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

The PDP, which said that it became aware of the suit recently, said its rights and interest might be adversely affected by the court's decision.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the 14 lawmakers, Adewale Adegboyega, told the court that he got the application of PDP seeking to be joined in the suit on March 2 and that he would study it in order to take his stand on it.

The judge therefore adjourned till April 21 for hearing of the filed motions. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.