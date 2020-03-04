Nigeria: PDP Seeks to Join Edo House of Assembly Legal Tussle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday sought the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, joining the party as defendant in a suit brought by the aggrieved 14 Edo House of Assembly members.

PDP, through its lawyer, Barbara Omosun, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ//CS/1582/2019, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed that as registered political party, it was entitled to field candidates in the seats declared vacant by the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

The party argued that the assembly was duly proclaimed on June 17, 2019, following the proclamation letter to the effect by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

The PDP, which said that it became aware of the suit recently, said its rights and interest might be adversely affected by the court's decision.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the 14 lawmakers, Adewale Adegboyega, told the court that he got the application of PDP seeking to be joined in the suit on March 2 and that he would study it in order to take his stand on it.

The judge therefore adjourned till April 21 for hearing of the filed motions. (NAN)