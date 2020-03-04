Nigeria: Ganduje, Myself Not Part of N35bn Defence Contract Fraud - Kwankwaso

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied media reports that he was being probed over fraudulent contract awards in the Federal Ministry of Defence, describing the reports as mischievous and untrue.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to have commenced probe of N35bn contracts for the procurement of arms involving some former defence ministers. Kwankwaso was mentioned as one of the former ministers.

But in a statement yesterday by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, Kwankwaso said he was not the Minister of Defence when the alleged contracts were awarded in 2007.

The former lawmaker said he resigned as Minister of Defence in November 2006, to enable him contest the governorship ticket of the PDP in Kano State.

"In fact, the only position he was holding at that time was representing the Northwest region on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); a position he voluntarily resigned from in 2010 because of his disagreement with the obvious corrupt practices in the way the commission was being administered.

"During the same period, Dr. Ganduje was in Ndjamena as Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission. Therefore, there was no way either Sen. Kwankwaso or any of his aides at that material time could have been involved in the alleged defence contract scam.

"So the allegation that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and his aides - Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (the current Governor of Kano State, who was a special assistant of Sen. Kwankwaso at the Ministry of Defence) and Abba Yusuf (who was the personal assistant to Sen Kwankwaso in the same ministry) are being investigated for fraudulent contract awards in the Federal Ministry of Defence is both mischievous and untrue.

"One of the media outlets even alleged that Abba Yusuf and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje collected N30 million and N50 million respectively. This is also untrue.

"We therefore draw the attention of all respected media organisations, particularly the print media, to desist from publishing such unsubstantiated stories which will not only tarnish the image of reputable individuals but also the media outlets themselves," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.