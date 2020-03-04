Tanzania: Anxiety As President Magufuli Meets Seif Sharif Hamad At State House

Veteran opposition politician Seif Shariff Hamad from Zanzibar and President John Magufuli greet each other with their feet amid fears of the spread of COVID-19.

Dar es Salaam — Veteran opposition politician Seif Shariff Hamad from Zanzibar has today March 3, met President John Magufuli at State House Dar es Salaam in a meeting whose details are yet to be released.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Hamad said that he and the President had a fruitful conversation on several national issues including how to continue keeping Tanzania as peaceful country.

"I am happy that the president has accepted to meet because it is something worth talking about when the head of state accepts to meet the citizens," said Mr Hamad.

He added: Some of the things that we have spoken cannot be made public now.

Mr Hamad who was formerly the Secretary General of Civic United Front (CUF) has since decamped to ACT -Wazalendo after constant wrangles within the party.

The President later on in the day also met leaders of other opposition parties such as NCCR-Mageuzi's James Mbatia, CUF chairaman Ibrahim Lipumba.

And just like the case was with Seif Sharif Hamad the details of their conversation at State House with the President was not divulged.

The meetings come at a time when a cross section of the opposition are urging the government to set up an independent electoral commission ahead of the 2020 General Election which is slated to take place in October.