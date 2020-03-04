Tanzania: Anxiety As President Magufuli Meets Seif Sharif Hamad At State House

Photo: State House
Veteran opposition politician Seif Shariff Hamad from Zanzibar and President John Magufuli greet each other with their feet amid fears of the spread of COVID-19.
3 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Veteran opposition politician Seif Shariff Hamad from Zanzibar has today March 3, met President John Magufuli at State House Dar es Salaam in a meeting whose details are yet to be released.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Hamad said that he and the President had a fruitful conversation on several national issues including how to continue keeping Tanzania as peaceful country.

"I am happy that the president has accepted to meet because it is something worth talking about when the head of state accepts to meet the citizens," said Mr Hamad.

He added: Some of the things that we have spoken cannot be made public now.

Mr Hamad who was formerly the Secretary General of Civic United Front (CUF) has since decamped to ACT -Wazalendo after constant wrangles within the party.

The President later on in the day also met leaders of other opposition parties such as NCCR-Mageuzi's James Mbatia, CUF chairaman Ibrahim Lipumba.

And just like the case was with Seif Sharif Hamad the details of their conversation at State House with the President was not divulged.

The meetings come at a time when a cross section of the opposition are urging the government to set up an independent electoral commission ahead of the 2020 General Election which is slated to take place in October.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.