South Africa: Survey Indicates Drop in Economic Crime in SA, but Fraud, Bribery and Corruption Still Rampant

analysis

For the first time in a decade, results from the PwC South Africa 2020 Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey show a drop in the percentage of respondents who have experienced economic crime.

The seventh edition of the PwC report, based on global statistics and released on 3 March at the PwC headquarters in Midrand, showed a surprising decline in the reported rate of economic crime. However, it warns that instances of higher-value fraud have increased considerably in South Africa and rates remain significantly higher than the global average.

Economic crime, otherwise called financial crime, refers to illegal acts committed by an individual or a group of individuals to procure a financial or professional advantage. The report noted a drop from 77% of respondents who had experienced fraud in 2018 to 60% in South Africa in 2020 - still far higher than the global average which stands at 47%.

The report brought customer fraud to the fore as a prominent economic crime, followed by bribery and corruption and financial statement fraud. These were also noted as the most disruptive crimes likely to be experienced over the next 24 months.

Between 2018 and 2020, respondents experiencing customer fraud increased from 42%...