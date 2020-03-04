Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Imo Review Application

3 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for the review of the decision sacking former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and declaring Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 judgement.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday ruled that the court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over its judgment on the Imo governorship.

In the main judgment read by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola held that the application lacked merit and dismissed the application.

SEE ALSO: Supreme Court upholds Bayelsa Guber judgement, orders APC's lawyers to pay PDP, Gov. Diri N60m

"The judgement of the Supreme Court is a finality," he said.

The judge however said no cost would be awarded against the applicants.

Justice Nweze however delivered a dissenting judgement.

Earlier, counsel to PDP and Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside the judgement of January 14 and uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the petition by Uzodinma. But counsel to Uzodinma, Damian Dodo (SAN) said the Supreme Court judgement actually set aside every decision of the Court of Appeal, which he described as a "Tsunami".

He added that there was no ambiguity in the judgement of the Supreme Court which declared his client winner.

Ihedioha and the PDP had in an application dated February 5, 2020 and brought through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside its judgement of January 14, which nullified his victory in the March 9, 2019 election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC winner of the election after he presented excluded results from 388 polling units.

Recall that in its judgement, a seven-member panel of justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha was not validly elected as governor by majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

The panel therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha and a fresh certificate of return issued to Uzodinma forthwith and "he should be sworn in as governor immediately."

In the main judgement read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court held that Uzodinma proved the allegation of exclusion of results in 388 polling units of the state where he scored 213,695 votes.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.