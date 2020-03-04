Nigeria: Coronavirus - Presidency Screens State House Visitors, Including Ngige

The Presidency has commenced screening of visitors and staff to the State House, Abuja, following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus called COVID-19 last Friday in the country.

The medical personnel posted at the last entry point to various offices in the Presidential Villa were working to ensure that the guests and staff complied with the use of hand sanitizers to disinfect their hands.

The officials also used digital thermometers to check body temperatures of visitors at the Main Reception in the presence of security personnel.

Among the high profile visitors who passed through the screening on Tuesday around 4:50pm was the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Hand sanitizers and digital thermometers had equally been provided at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NFG) in Abuja as of last Friday when our reporter visited the place.

The Federal Ministry of Health, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had activated a national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the highest level and was leading the national response.