Zimbabwe: MDC Gags Mwonzora, Issues Senator With Final Warning

4 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Embattled MDC deputy secretary for international relations Douglas Mwonzora was Tuesday ordered to stop commenting on party business through the media and was further given a final warning by party secretary general Charlton Hwende.

"We note with concern that you continue to discuss party business in the media notwithstanding the decision of the party to restrict such to authorised offices," reads a warning letter to the opposition senator by Hwende, his predecessor.

"You also continue to discuss party business on social media in violation of our social media policy.

"As a member, you are entitled to redress in the event that you feel aggrieved by the actions or utterances of other members as provided for in our constitution which you are bound by.

"This letter serves as a final warning to you that such conduct will not be tolerated by the party."

Mwonzora's troubles started when party incumbent Nelson Chamisa seized control of the main opposition soon after the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai February 2018.

His "crime", according to observers, was his temerity to defeat Chamisa to the post of secretary general in the MDC's 2014 elective congress.

The politician and lawyer almost dug his political grave when he tried to contest Chamisa to the post of party President in the opposition's 2019 congress.

Since the time, his life in the party has been that of a stepson, as MDC hawks try to ensure he does not rise again to reclaim any influence in opposition.

Mwonzora has also played in the hands of his rivals through open criticism of Chamisa over how to handle his current impasse with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The party senator has also differed with Chamisa's close counsel Thabani Mpofu for having represented two citizens who approached the constitutional court to legalise the November 2017 coup.

Chamisa has maintained he has no hard feelings towards the lawmaker.

