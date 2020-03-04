Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Take Full Control of Council Stadia

Photo: The Herald
A worker breaks up matted turf to help with drainage at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on March 3, 2020.
3 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

The Deputy Minister of Youth Sports Arts and Recreation Tinoda Machakaire said they will liase with local municipalities to take full control of stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Machakaire said the recent ban of National Sports, Rufaro and Babourfields by the Confederations of African Football last week was a major set back in the development of sports in the country.

"Let's have all stadiums and sports facilities run and administered by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation because the last development was an embarrassment on the nation," he said.

The youthful government official believe they would soon submit a proposal to Ministry of Local government so that they can have full control of all stadia.

"We should come up with a plan to have such facilities administered by the Ministry of Sports because they are the ones who might understand the plight," Machakaire added.

Machakaire's claims comes barely a week after sports fraternity blamed Harare City Council for failing to upgrade the stadiums so that they can meet the standards of the international football governing board.

Former warriors player and now analyst, Alois Bunjira described the move ban on local stadia by CAF as pathetic with a negative impact on football professionals.

"We have an image to protect especially for our footballers. Imagine going for trials in different countries, when you come from a nation without stadiums that meet football standard?" Alois Bunjira former Caps United and football analyst said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
Zimbabwe Govt Starts Work on Stadiums After CAF Ban
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.