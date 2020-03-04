Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Take Full Control of Council Stadia

A worker breaks up matted turf to help with drainage at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on March 3, 2020.

The Deputy Minister of Youth Sports Arts and Recreation Tinoda Machakaire said they will liase with local municipalities to take full control of stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Machakaire said the recent ban of National Sports, Rufaro and Babourfields by the Confederations of African Football last week was a major set back in the development of sports in the country.

"Let's have all stadiums and sports facilities run and administered by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation because the last development was an embarrassment on the nation," he said.

The youthful government official believe they would soon submit a proposal to Ministry of Local government so that they can have full control of all stadia.

"We should come up with a plan to have such facilities administered by the Ministry of Sports because they are the ones who might understand the plight," Machakaire added.

Machakaire's claims comes barely a week after sports fraternity blamed Harare City Council for failing to upgrade the stadiums so that they can meet the standards of the international football governing board.

Former warriors player and now analyst, Alois Bunjira described the move ban on local stadia by CAF as pathetic with a negative impact on football professionals.

"We have an image to protect especially for our footballers. Imagine going for trials in different countries, when you come from a nation without stadiums that meet football standard?" Alois Bunjira former Caps United and football analyst said.