Zimbabwe: Mukupe Never Married Rachel J - Family Speaks Out

Following daring allegations, by former finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe accusing the South African based preacher Shepherd Bushiri of impregnating his "wife" Rachel J, more intricate details have emerged with regards to the nature of the duo's relationship.

Below is a statement purportedly released by Rachel J's family dismissing allegations by Mukupe as false and a desperate attack on their daughter.

"These allegations are unequivocally false, totally unsubstantiated and uncorroborated, and is a malicious and desperate attack on Rachel J and our family by a disgruntled individual who swore before the Police and witnesses that he would do everything in his power even if it meant fabricating material to destroy Rachel J and anyone close to her and to discredit her to her business contacts and threatened that if he can't have Rachel no one else will," the family said.

The family added that accused Mukupe of being a super dad with 10 kids while alleging that he was being taken care of by Rachel J whom they claim even paid for his campaign material in the run-up to the July 2018 harmonised elections.

They further alleged that the former Harare East parliamentarian visited sangomas to push his ambitions of becoming the President of Zimbabwe.

"On the issue of cultural activity and occultism its really shocking coming from a man, with incisions (nyora) all round his waist, who jumps from sangoma to sangoma every weekend trying to attain evil powers to become a President. Do not let us spill your beans. Kindly advise us on where we can deliver your tsvimbo and black and red occult cloths(machira emudzimu) which you left at our daughters previous residence. Do not deny this as your relatives who stayed with Rachel have all the knowledge of your occult activities," the family added.

We as the Rachel J family, have decided to come out and address the accusations being levelled against her that are being circulated on social media by a Terence Mukupe.

It has taken us this long because, we wanted our daughter and sister to give birth in peace, and the fact that Rachel J being the private person she is, didn't want to get involved in this social media fiasco, and also her dealing with the emotional trauma after she was attacked by Terence Mukupe at one of her residence and she had to seek a protection order against Terence Mukupe. We want to state that these are malicious and defamatory statements issued. As you know, Terence Mukupe relies on unseemly and ungodly false attacks on others to maintain relevance.

Reason being Rachel J had terminated their relationship after she discovered that Terence Mukupe had once again impregnated Tracy Winterboer, who just gave birth 7 days ago a few days before Rachel J's giving birth. This being the second child sired with the same woman during Rachel J's relationship with Terence Mukupe. What's disturbing is he secretly moved this woman to South Africa near Rachel's house so that he can be close to her.

What hurts us is the treatment she is getting from this man who constantly cheated and humiliated her by siring 4 kids whilst in a relationship with Rachel, whom she embraced, looked after and welcomed into her own home. Rachel has shown love and commitment towards his kids by assisting them with education, food and clothes.

Terence Mukupe should realise that he is a father, he must stop this humiliating behaviour and take care of his 10 kids. For a man blessed with so many kids, he must stay away from public humiliation and realise that his kids will have no one to look up to and also for a man who claims to love his so called wife, would humiliate her in public over infidelity whilst he was sleeping with different women in her office, it is puzzling. Terence Mukupe is no stranger to rejecting his unborn babies. He only comes through claiming the paternity after the expenses have been covered.

What annoys us is the fact that Terence continues to deny this child in public whilst privately him and his family are requesting to be a part of this child's life, claiming its theirs.

On the issue of cultural activity and occultism its really shocking coming from a man, with incisions (nyora) all round his waist, who jumps from sangoma to sangoma every weekend trying to attain evil powers to become a President. Do not let us spill your beans. Kindly advise us on where we can deliver your tsvimbo and black and red occult cloths(machira emudzimu) which you left at our daughters previous residence. Do not deny this as your relatives who stayed with Rachel have all the knowledge of your occult activities.

No one of any gender, adult or child deserves this kind of abuse. Attacking a defenceless pregnant woman is a sign of weakness and should never be supported in our society.

1. Rachel J was never married to Terence Mukupe, formally or customarily. She is a single woman. As family we have never met Terence Mukupe nor has he ever set foot in any of our houses. He should not confuse dating to marriage. We are grateful for Rachel refusing to marry this man, because of his infidelity and misuse of her wealth. Initially we were shocked because Rachel had never dated a politician. She has always believed in love, and not relationships based on money since she is an independent woman.

2. Because of Rachel's naivety she allowed this man to move in to her home. Having moved in without anything in his name, she transformed his life into a respectable member of society with something to his name and his family is aware of this. Rachel has always been a serial entrepreneur with vast business interests in the cleaning industry, mining, fashion, media, transport and logistics. She welcomed the idea to work with this man and fought by all means to build a business empire with him.

3. As a family we are in deep shock and distress, with the developments that are taking place, considering the amount of resources poured into the life of Terence Mukupe by Rachel J. Just to name a few, we are all aware of what went into the last political campaign which she sponsored from the massive billboards, regalia, media, photoshoots with top photographers, campaign vehicles, sarongs (mazambia), posters and newspaper. These resources could have been put to better use as a family. Rachel has always protected Terence reputation in making people believe, he was the one taking care of her. Yet he solely relied and lived off Rachel, funding his 5 baby mother's, kids and girlfriends.

4. The claims being levelled at Rachel J, of being impregnated by Prophet Bushiri are unbelievable with his evidence stating that they met in 2018, how is it possible for her to carry a pregnancy for two years. We are confidently waiting for Terence Mukupe to come through for a DNA test.

Terence statement that Rachel asked for forgiveness is false, she refused that, there was never conversation with Rachel pertaining that issue.

The claims that Terence Mukupe seeded R100 000 are totally baffling for a man who doesn't even have a property to his own name and was failing to pay school fees for his children by that time. Whose house was repossessed by the bank.

He has been failing to clear his debts and the lawyers have been communicating with Rachel who has been helping him to clear those debts. Terence Mukupe should give us evidence of the plane tickets he paid for Rachel to go to Malawi, and also evidence of him expressing interest to do business with Prophet Bushiri whom he has never met.

No one stands to gain from publicly humiliating someone, instead it leaves scars. Terence Mukupe should realise that Rachel J is not only a business woman but also a mother, and the damage he has caused is irreparable. He has caused great emotional pain to her daughter and this will leave a scar for life.

Regardless of the fact that Rachel J has decided to stay in recluse and quiet over this issue we felt it in our best interest as a family to come out and clear a few issues which were raised. This is a truly hurtful time for us, because we know the type of a person Rachel is who has done nothing but show love and commitment to this man. Wisdom is understanding that relationships come to an end, and this should be done amicably without abusing the other partner. We should be the ones fighting and humiliating him, because he never looked after Rachel instead it was vice versa to a man who showed no love and appreciation. We pray that God guides Terence Mukupe in the right path.

The more that we choose not to talk about domestic violence, the more we shy away from the issue, the more we lose.