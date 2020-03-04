Tanzania: Mt Kilimanjaro Attracts More Adventurous Hikes

TIMES change and people tend to cope with the changes, and now Tanzania is experiencing yet another progress in the tourism sector as disabled groups keep coming to scale Mount Kilimanjaro.

After Israel and United States disabled groups hiked the Africa's highest mountain last month, a group of eight South Africans knocked on the door to show the world that disability is not inability; they could conquer the mighty Kili, enjoy the tourism attraction and contribute to fellow disabled persons.

Leader of the group, Mr Zizipho Ndlwana said they started off with Kili Marathon on Sunday and now are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro to see its wonders as well as raise funds for two Tanzanian amputees.

Under their group - Trustees Sigi's Children Centre based in South Africa, Mr Ndlwana said that for the few days they have been in Tanzania they found that the country is amazing with tourism attractions.

He called upon authorities to make a more conducive environment for the disabled to scale the mountain, so that it could be more accessible to many, suggesting that more infrastructures should be put in place, including accommodation for the disabled.

"We love Tanzania, we want to climb to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro and show the world that we can, disability is not inability and we are even out to empower other disabled persons. We need more infrastructures in place and we will be bringing more people to Tanzania," said Mr Ndlwana.

Another disabled member, Ms Lee Wyser, said that it is an extremely huge challenge to hike the mountain due to its nature and their physical conditions but they would strive to make it.

She said that during the Kili Marathon they enjoyed the competition, mingling with the people, communities and seeing good coffee farms when running and pledged that next year they will be bringing more people.

Mr Achlete Masela from Pretoria who is paraplegic said he was so sad to miss the last event as he was ill but now is enjoying every minute of the tour in Tanzania. He said they take Kilimanjaro and Tanzania as their home and since charity begins at home they feel they have to come and visit tourism attractions.

Their calls for more infrastructures for the disabled come when the Government has already put in place plans to build a cable car service on Mount Kilimanjaro as the country seeks to boost tourist numbers.

Authorities say the cable car will cater to the physically disabled, the elderly and children and will also help tourists get up the mountain faster.

Organiser of the trip and owner of the Pamoja Kilimanjaro & Safaris, Mr Richard Moshi said he was happy to serve the group and make them realise their dreams despite their condition.

He echoed the call for the government to improve the infrastructure as now they need more porters per person.

Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA) Assistant Commissioner - Conservation, Ms Angela Nyaki hailed the group for their effort, saying they could make it to the top of Kilimanjaro Mountain. She said they use massive effort to achieve the success they want because they love it. She promised that KINAPA will improve the trails and accommodation facilities.

Meanwhile, the much awaited International Tourism Fair Berlin (ITB) has been postponed following the new coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

Organisers of the furthermost business platform for global touristic offers have been compelled to cancel the world's largest tourism trade fair amidst the rapid spread of the virus which has seen more than 89,000 people infected to date.

According to a press release posted in ITB's website yesterday, Germany's Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Economics stated their opinion that ITB Berlin be cancelled in the wake of the killer virus.

"The responsible health authority of the district of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf in Berlin imposed significantly tighter restrictions on holding the event," read part of the release.

Among its requirements the health authority stipulated that each participant would need to prove to Messe Berlin which is the exhibition ground that they were not from a designated risk area or had not been in contact with a person or persons from a risk area.

"With more than 10,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries ITB Berlin is extremely important for the world's tourism industry. We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and employees very seriously.

It is with a heavy heart that we must now come to terms with the cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020," explained Dr Christian Göke, Messe Berlin's Chief Executive Officer.

Tanzania is among the few countries which due to feature in the World's Leading Travel Trade Show which was slated from March 10 to 14 this year.

The country's delegation was to be led by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), with the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) also due to fly to Berlin for the expo which attracted 10,000 companies and organisations from 181 countries to exhibit their products and services to around 160,000 visitors, including 113, 500 trade visitors.