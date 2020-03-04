Kenya: Wanyama Leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry Side Montreal Impact

4 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has left English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to join Canadian top side Montreal Impact that is managed by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Wanyama ,28, who has enjoyed seven years in the English Premier League after first joining Southampton in 2013 before moving to Spurs in 2016, had been dropped from the pecking order in the North London side after a nagging knee injury kept on recurring.

"I'm really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact. MLS continues to grow every season and I'm looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa," Wanyama told the club's website.

Wanyama has made just four appearances for Tottenham this season, with his only start coming in the League Cup loss at Colchester.

"We have reached agreement with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama. We wish Victor well for the future. "From the goal in our last game at White Hart Lane to THAT strike at Anfield, thank you for providing us with some incredible memories," the Premier League club said.

The defensive midfielder made 97 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions and scored seven goals, including the opening goal in the final game at White Hart Lane.

Impact beat New Engand Revolution 2-1 in their opening game of the new MLS season on Saturday.

The Canadian club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in the 2019 season, well short of the play-offs.

Wanyama became a key player for Spurs after arriving from Southampton in June 2016, making 47 appearances in all competitions as Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in the Premier League behind Chelsea.

Spurs agreed a Sh 1.7 billion (£13.6 million) deal with Belgian side Club Bruges for Wanyama in August, but the move collapsed before the transfer deadline.

