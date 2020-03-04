Nigeria: South West Houses of Assembly Pass Amotekun Bill

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi, Jeremiah Oke & Bola Ojuola

Lagos, Ibadan, Akure — Houses of assembly in the six states of the South West geo-political zone have passed bills on the establishment of Amotekun, a security outfit conceived to address the security challenges in the region.

Five of the six states passed the bill yesterday. It was passed by Ekiti House of Assembly in February. Houses of assembly in Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ogun passed it yesterday. With the passage of the bills, all is now set for the governors to assent to the draft law.

In Lagos, the State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC). The bill was passed after it scaled through the third reading of the amendment to the LSNSC Agency Law 2019 on the floor of the House.

The Oyo State House of Assembly passed the bill for the establishment of Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Security and Special Duties at the plenary.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, said the House had fulfilled its fundamental responsibility of making people-oriented laws that would guarantee adequate protection of lives and property of the people of Oyo state.

Ondo State House of Assembly also yesterday passed a bill for a law to establish the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill.

The speaker of the house, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, described the passage of the bill as remarkable.

In Osun, our correspondent reports that the House of Assembly passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020 after it was read for the third time.

Also yesterday, the Ogun House of Assembly passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

