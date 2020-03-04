Kenya: Wanyama Thrilled to Come Out of Spurs Cold

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama finally sealed a move out of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, landing a three-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact.

The move puts to an end an intriguing last few months for the 28-year old midfield enforcer who had seen playing time fade away at North London and will finally breathe a new lease of life to his career, a much welcome bit for Stars tactician Francis Kimanzi.

"I am happy that I have finally found a new home. It has been a difficult last few months for me and to finally make a move to get playing time is such a relief. I am delighted with the club; it has great tradition and great facilities. I had a tour around today and I can say I am delighted being here," Wanyama told Capital Sport just after signing his deal in Canada.

The midfielder's woes started off with a troublesome knee injury that kept him in and out of action from the 2018/2019 season where he played limited matches. The injury had seen him miss out on a significant part of the club's pre-season.

But still, he managed to play a pivotal role for Spurs, helping them reach the final of the Champions League last season and despite throwing everything at the knockout phases win over Manchester City and Ajax couldn't get a minute of action in the Madrid finale.

Enter the new season and his fortunes further changed as he was often frozen out of the team and played only 23 minutes of Premier League action, both coming on as a second half substitute.

His last piece of action was a late substitute appearance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on November 12.

"The hardest time a player has is when he is injured. I endured a very tough time during my spell with injury but I want to thank the club and my teammates for all they did for me at that time and the support they gave me. It was the hardest moment for me," Wanyama notes.

But, even though he has been frozen out of the matchday squads, Wanyama continued to train at the Club's Hotspur Way base in North London.

Even as he moves out of the British Capital to Canada, Wanyama says he carries fond memories with him from time at Spurs having joined them in the 2016/17 season.

"I can say I have had the best moments of my career in Spurs. We achieved great things, helped the team to the best ever finish in the league in my first season and played regularly in the Champions League. I loved the team and gave my all for the club," Wanyama told Capital Sport.

He added; "I want to thank the club and the management and also all my coaches led by Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) and Jose (Jose Mourinho) for all the value they added in my career. Poch took me from Spurs and trusted me with a key role in the team and he has shaped who I am from my time at Southampton."

"The players too were great teammates. I will carry huge memories from the time I spent with them and I want to wish them all the best for the new season. I know they will come out strong from the current difficult spell."

He now sets his sights on making more memories at his new address in Canada, and most specifically, excited to be working with a Premier League legend; Thierry Henry.

"He is a very nice guy and achieved great things in his career. I am looking forward to learning and working under him. It will be a delight for me and hopefully we achieve great things together," Wanyama noted.

His move will also be a welcome relief for national team Harambee Stars on an important year with the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers set to continue at the end of the month as well as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers also scheduled for this year.

The midfielder will now travel to London briefly before relocating to Montreal to start his new adventure.