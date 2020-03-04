Rwandans in France Protest Against Conference Welcoming Genocide Deniers

4 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Rwandans living in France are petitioning French lawmakers, especially the Senate, against welcoming known Genocide deniers and revisionist for a conference scheduled there on March 9.

The association of Rwandans living in France (CRF) and Ibuka France started this petition to Gérard Larcher, the French Senate president and other senators.

They signed an online petition titled "Agissez contre la propagation du négationnisme au Sénat" and are requesting many other people to sign it.

Their goal is to reach 5,000 signatures.

In their petition, the parties say they are very concerned by a symposium scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Palais du Luxembourg entitled "The Africa of the Great Lakes, 60 years of tragic instabilities" which, as indicated in its program, intends to give a forum to several speakers known for denying, trivializing or undermining the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

It is unacceptable, they state, that a national institution, as respectable as the Senate, which must be a model of respect for the law, can serve as a framework for the dissemination of remarks violating the laws of the country and damaging the memory victims of the Genocide committed against the Tutsi that the French nation is actually preparing to commemorate in less than two months.

The petition reads: "We request you, Mr. President, to act to prevent this institution from being associated with such deeds and we request you, Honorable Senators, to openly dissociate yourself from these individuals and their views."

CRF president Angelique Ingabire told The New Times that: "We hope the president of the French Senate will prevent the genocide deniers from making their denying remarks in the conference."

Ibuka France President Etienne Nsanzimana said the petition "is important because the expected attendants are well known genocide deniers."

"We cannot stand aside and let them organize this event in such a respected house, the Senate. We act as French citizens, and some of us as Genocide survivors."

As it appears from the announced program, Nsanzimana said, the upcoming conference where the Senators Alain Richard and Gérard Longuet are to partake, intends to give a platform to several personalities known for denying, trivializing or diminishing the Genocide against the Tutsi.

These, he said, include Charles Onana, and Judy Rever.

"The Belgian professor Filip Reyntjens was also invited but dismissed the invitation."

Nsanzimana added: "The trivialization and denial of the Genocide committed against the Tutsi is now condemned by French and international courts."

